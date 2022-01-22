trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). trivago reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

TRVG stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.16. 850,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,187. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 536.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of trivago by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 93,011 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

