Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives $28.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,561,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TROX opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. Tronox has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

