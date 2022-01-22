Truist Financial Boosts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $95.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.07.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.