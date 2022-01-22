Truist Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $14.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.78 EPS.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

Public Storage stock opened at $353.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $221.58 and a 12 month high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

