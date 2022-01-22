Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of HealthStream worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $289,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.34 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $768.22 million, a PE ratio of 105.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.