Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $5,655,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $238,313,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $50,172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $55,288,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $171,113,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

