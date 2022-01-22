Truist Financial Corp Has $694,000 Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $86.86 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

