Truist Financial Corp Has $716,000 Stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Sierra Wireless worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SWIR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.