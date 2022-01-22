Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,662 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invitae were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 15.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

NYSE NVTA opened at $10.81 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

