Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of Trupanion worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after buying an additional 608,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trupanion by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,259,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -116.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average of $107.51.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRUP. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $50,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

