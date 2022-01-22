TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of TTM Technologies worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 85.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

