Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Shares of TUWOY opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tullow Oil (TUWOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.