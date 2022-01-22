Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) to report sales of $286.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Turing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Turing will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Turing.

Get Turing alerts:

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.39 million.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

Shares of TWKS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. 812,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of Turing as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turing (TWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.