Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 516,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 539,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.