Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.88.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

