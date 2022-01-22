Typhoon Network Market Capitalization Reaches $425,620.22 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $425,620.22 and $17,838.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.68 or 0.06955794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,927.67 or 1.00416717 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003329 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.