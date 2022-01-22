Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.59 and a 1-year high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

