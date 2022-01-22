U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.16.

USB opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

