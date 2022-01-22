Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Ube Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

