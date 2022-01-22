UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.23 ($103.67).

BNR opened at €76.14 ($86.52) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €78.22 and its 200-day moving average is €81.50. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($63.92).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

