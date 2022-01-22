UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.23 ($103.67).

BNR opened at €76.14 ($86.52) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €78.22 and its 200-day moving average is €81.50. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($63.92).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

