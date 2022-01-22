UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €74.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €90.93 ($103.33).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €76.96 ($87.45) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a one year high of €129.65 ($147.33). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €79.27.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.