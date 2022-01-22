UBS Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €133.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on Safran in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on Safran in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €126.64 ($143.90).

Get Safran alerts:

EPA SAF opened at €111.14 ($126.30) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €109.36 and its 200 day moving average is €110.43. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.