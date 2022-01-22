UBS Group Begins Coverage on Trex (NYSE:TREX)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.81. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Trex by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Trex by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Trex by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,831,000 after purchasing an additional 287,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

