UBS Group Increases Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to CHF 140

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from CHF 135 to CHF 140 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $132.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
