UBS Group Upgrades RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on RTL Group from €57.50 ($65.34) to €54.00 ($61.36) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTL Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of RGLXY stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

