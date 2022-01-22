Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 177,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,369,787 shares.The stock last traded at $2.56 and had previously closed at $2.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UGP. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

