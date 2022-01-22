Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.16 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Shares of UAA opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after buying an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after purchasing an additional 761,586 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

