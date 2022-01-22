Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,500 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 594,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of UNPSF stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.
About Uni-President China
