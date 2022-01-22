Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,500 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 594,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of UNPSF stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

