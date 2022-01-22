United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,629 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of United Airlines worth $31,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 363,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of UAL opened at $41.65 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

