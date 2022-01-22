United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Susquehanna

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UAL. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.00) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

