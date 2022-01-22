United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stake Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,740,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,321 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.48% of United Natural Foods worth $423,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 443,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 113.4% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 198,760 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after buying an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNFI opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

