UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.04.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $461.17. 4,273,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,206. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

