Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Down 19.9% in December

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 2,190 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $57,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,107 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $29,689.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,455 shares of company stock worth $116,920 in the last three months. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 37.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $294.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

