Universal Currency (UNIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50,214.48

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Universal Currency has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Universal Currency has a market cap of $50,214.48 and $4.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universal Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Universal Currency

Universal Currency (CRYPTO:UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Universal Currency is a decentralized, peer-to-peer payment system “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universal Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

