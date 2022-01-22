UnMarshal Trading Up 0.5% This Week (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $2.00 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00052258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.18 or 0.06890838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,160.69 or 0.99986910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003418 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

