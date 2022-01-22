UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.80. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 24,736 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIGR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UP Fintech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $760.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.