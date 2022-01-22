US Bancorp DE Acquires 12,934 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

