US Bancorp DE Acquires 223 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AON were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 327.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners raised their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

AON opened at $266.42 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $202.32 and a one year high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.