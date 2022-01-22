US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.81% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $61.91 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09.

