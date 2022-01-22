US Bancorp DE Sells 11,412 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,412 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,536.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 63.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

