US Bancorp DE Sells 2,201 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.37% of Criteo worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 716.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 258.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Criteo stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,911 shares of company stock worth $5,916,006. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

