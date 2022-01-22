US Bancorp DE Sells 831 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Masco were worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 5,814.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,450 shares of company stock worth $10,412,280 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

