USDX Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013203 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000810 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

