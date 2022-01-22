V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $68.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VFC. Citigroup reduced their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of VFC opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,344,000 after purchasing an additional 605,163 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after buying an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

