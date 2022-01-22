V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $68.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VFC. Citigroup reduced their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.
Shares of VFC opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,344,000 after purchasing an additional 605,163 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after buying an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
