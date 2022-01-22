Vai (VAI) Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Vai has a total market capitalization of $59.79 million and $8.21 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.96 or 0.06806873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00057592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,918.95 or 1.00081102 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 64,032,656 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

