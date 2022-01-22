Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

VVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

VVV stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

