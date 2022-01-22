VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Trading 0.5% Higher

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $14.98. 45,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 77,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,558,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 237.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

