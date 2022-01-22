Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after buying an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after buying an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 285,052 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $159.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

