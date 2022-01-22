Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $241.39 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.62.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

