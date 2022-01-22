Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,764,000 after purchasing an additional 110,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.39 and a 200 day moving average of $224.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

